Pregnant Billie Faiers has shared another baby bump photo while posing in her bikini during a family holiday in Dubai.
The former star of reality series ‘TOWIE’, who is expecting her second child with her fiancé Greg Shepherd, wrote that she was “ready to pop” on Instagram.
“This is a perfect baby bump,” one person commented. “You look amazing Billie.”
Another fan wrote: “Hope you’re having a great holiday before you become a mum-of-two - your bump is adorable.”
The mum to two-year-old Nelly, who is expecting a boy in early March, also shared another photo of herself balancing a drink on her bump.
“I knew I could make use of this big bump,” she wrote on 15 January.
This isn’t the first time Faiers has shared photos of her baby bump.
In late November 2016 she shared an adorable photo of herself in a pool, with her two-year-old daughter kissing her belly.
“We can’t wait to meet you baby,” Faiers wrote on the caption.
A fan wrote: “This is stunning and a beautiful photo to remember your pregnancy.”