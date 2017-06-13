Binky Felstead Has Given Birth To Her First Child With Boyfriend Josh Patterson

Patterson took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a black and white photo of himself holding his daughter’s hand on Monday 12 June.

The ‘ Made In Chelsea ’ star, 26, welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson.

Binky Felstead has given birth to her first child.

The couple also confirmed the news to Hello! exclusively, telling the publication on 12 June: “Baby was born earlier today. Mother and baby doing well.”

Felstead and Patterson, 27, revealed in January 2017 they were expecting their first child together.

The 26-year-old called it the “best surprise” and said that she and Patterson weren’t a couple when they found out.

“I want to be a little family, to be honest, but I’m going to be okay either way,” Felstead told Hello! at the time.

“Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected.”