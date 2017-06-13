All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    13/06/2017 07:53 BST | Updated 13/06/2017 08:55 BST

    Binky Felstead Has Given Birth To Her First Child With Boyfriend Josh Patterson

    Patterson shared a sweet photo on Instagram 💕

    Binky Felstead has given birth to her first child.

    The ‘Made In Chelsea’ star, 26, welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson. 

    Patterson took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a black and white photo of himself holding his daughter’s hand on Monday 12 June.

    “I’M A DADDY 🙌🏼,” he captioned the shot. 

    The couple also confirmed the news to Hello! exclusively, telling the publication on 12 June: “Baby was born earlier today. Mother and baby doing well.”

    Felstead and Patterson, 27, revealed in January 2017 they were expecting their first child together.

    The 26-year-old called it the “best surprise” and said that she and Patterson weren’t a couple when they found out. 

    “I want to be a little family, to be honest, but I’m going to be okay either way,” Felstead told Hello! at the time

    “Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected.”

    Felstead and Patterson have left ‘Made In Chelsea’, but fans will be able to keep up to date with their journey into parenthood with the couple’s upcoming two-part reality show.

    The E4 programme will document the last stages of Felstead’s pregnancy and show her daughter’s arrival.

    The name of the show and the date it comes out are yet to be announced. 

    Speaking about the show, the new mum said, according to The Sun: “There won’t be cameras in the delivery suite. We don’t want to overexpose the baby.”

    Congrats to the couple!

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
    MORE:parentsnew parentsBabiescelebrity parentsbinky felstead

    Conversations