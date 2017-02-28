A mum has been dressing her five-year-old daughter up as iconic black women every day in February to mark Black History Month.

Cristi Smith-Jones, from the US, believes it’s never too early to educate kids about black history, so marked her daughter’s lesson in a brilliant way.

She said her daughter, Lola’s, love for dress up is what inspired her to “turn her into women who have created opportunities for girls just like her.”

“Doing a Black History Month photo project with my five-year-old,” she tweeted at the beginning of February 2017.

“One photo recreated of one incredible black woman every day in Feb.”