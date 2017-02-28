All Sections
    28/02/2017 15:28 GMT

    Mum Dresses Five-Year-Old Up As Iconic Black Women, To Mark Black History Month With Inspiring Photos

    'It's never too early to educate kids about black history.'

    A mum has been dressing her five-year-old daughter up as iconic black women every day in February to mark Black History Month.

    Cristi Smith-Jones, from the US, believes it’s never too early to educate kids about black history, so marked her daughter’s lesson in a brilliant way.

    She said her daughter, Lola’s, love for dress up is what inspired her to “turn her into women who have created opportunities for girls just like her.”

    “Doing a Black History Month photo project with my five-year-old,” she tweeted at the beginning of February 2017.

    “One photo recreated of one incredible black woman every day in Feb.” 

    Smith-Jones also thanked some of the iconic heroes in her tweets.

    “Day two of Black History Month photo project with my five-year-old,” she wrote on 2 February. “Thank you, @mistyonpointe for being such an inspiration.”

    The mum tried to cover a range of women, including those who have inspired her personally, as well as notable figures in history.

    Other women included Mae Jemison (the first African-American woman to travel in space), Josephine Baker (singer and dancer in the 1920s) and Bessie Coleman (the first African-American female pilot).

    “[My daughter] will be able to look back at them years from now, and hopefully have fond memories, and still feel empowered,” Smith-Jones told Mashable.

    'Average Girl' by Emily Lauren Photography
    Conversations