‘Black Mirror’ series four has finally arrived on Netflix and while there are many things that make the new series pretty special - don’t worry, we’re not about to drop a load of spoilers - there’s one aspect that will delight many fans.

It’s easy to miss but each of the new episodes has a female protagonist, something co-creator Annabel Jones has discussed in a new interview.

The executive producer worked with Charlie Brooker on the series and has told The Hollywood Reporter that they didn’t set out to create an all-female line-up.