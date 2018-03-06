Just when you finally thought it was safe to look your smartphone in the face again, Netflix has announced that a brand new series of ‘Black Mirror’.

The news was revealed in a short video posted on Netflix’s official Twitter account, but they’re being as secretive as ever with details regarding the upcoming fifth series, including when it will be made available to stream, or how many episodes it will contain.

However, their short clip - featuring iconic scenes from past episodes including ‘San Junipero’ and ‘The Entire History Of You’ flashing up on different TV screens - does include a rather cryptic tagline, teasing: “The future will be brighter than ever.”

We’re not sure exactly what to make of that, but you can watch it for yourself below: