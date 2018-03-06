Just when you finally thought it was safe to look your smartphone in the face again, Netflix has announced that a brand new series of ‘Black Mirror’.
The news was revealed in a short video posted on Netflix’s official Twitter account, but they’re being as secretive as ever with details regarding the upcoming fifth series, including when it will be made available to stream, or how many episodes it will contain.
However, their short clip - featuring iconic scenes from past episodes including ‘San Junipero’ and ‘The Entire History Of You’ flashing up on different TV screens - does include a rather cryptic tagline, teasing: “The future will be brighter than ever.”
We’re not sure exactly what to make of that, but you can watch it for yourself below:
The most recent series of the dystopian TV drama was made available at the end of 2017, and was generally well-received, in particular the first episode, the ‘Star Trek’-inspired ‘USS Callister’.
The first two seasons of ‘Black Mirror’ aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013, which was followed by the Christmas special ‘White Christmas’ a year later.
Following this, the anthology show was bought by Netflix, with six new episodes debuting on the streaming service in 2015, including the Emmy-winning nostalgia-fest ‘San Junipero’.
Series four debuted just over a year later, and while we wouldn’t hold our breath for the fifth series to come back before the end of the year, ‘Black Mirror’ fans will have a little something to tide them over.
Later this year, the first ‘Black Mirror’ book will be released, featuring three brand new stories, based around the futuristic and technological themes of the TV show.