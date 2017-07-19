The report, commissioned by the UPP Foundation, calls on the government to set a target to reduce the black student drop out rate so it is in step with the current national average.

Social Market Foundation researchers found that around one in ten (10.3%) of black students leave their courses before graduation, compared to 6.9% of the student population overall.

Black students are 50% more likely to drop out of university than their white and Asian classmates, new research has revealed.

“Tackling non-continuation at university is vital,” the research reads.

“Each drop out represents a loss of potential, a poor and probably confidence-sapping experience for a student and an investment in tuition costs which is likely to have a low return.”

The report claims that universities currently find it challenging to respond to the “structural, organisational, attitudinal, cultural and financial” issues related to ethnicity.

Difficulties forming relationships with students and academics of other ethnicities and a lack of cultural connection to the curriculum are all potential reasons why black students drop out, researchers said.

This group is also more likely to live at home, with data suggesting that students who commute to university are less likely to engage with social activities or develop “a sense of belonging”.

London was found to have the highest drop out rate of any English region, with almost one in ten students failing to complete their first year at university.

However, this could be down to higher percentages of black students - who are more likely to drop out - at London institutions, researchers said.

While 16% of students at universities in the capital identify as black, black students make up less than 2% of the student population in the North East and less than 3% in the South West.

The report calls on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to improve university retention rates in the capital with his new skills task force, assessing what more could be done through “housing, transport and leisure amenities” to help students fully engage with university life.