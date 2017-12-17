Growing up in the 90s, one might assert that TV was reasonably good for black people living in the UK. Although black and brown faces were few and far between, we were at least treated to strong matriarchs imported from the USA such as Aunt Viv and Claire Huxtable. They were educated, homely women holding their families together with grace, love and discipline. We also had our sense of humour tickled with our own comedies such as Desmond’s and The Real McCoy.

If TV could pass for reasonable back then, it really is a lot to be desired now. Today when I switch on the box, I see almost no black women on our everyday popular TV shows.

It seems that with the turn of the century when one should expect more diversity on the TV, the British black woman is left wanting. I have asked myself many times why the BBC only see fit to roll out the carpet for black women on TV during popular sporting events such as the Olympics. Frankly we need more.

But where mainstream media has failed, social media has stepped in and filled the racial equality gap. I am sure that when YouTube launched back in 2005, little did its founders know that it was doing something unique for the lives and public image of black women. It has given us a much-needed gift, which is a voice. A voice that can reach anyone with an internet connection – uncensored and uninterrupted. In 2015 TV accounted for 76% of all video viewing in the UK, down from 81% the previous year, whilst YouTube viewing had grown to 4% over the decade*. Whilst the difference looks vast now, I truly believe that TV as we know it is becoming an endangered species. And as more people wake up to the fact that YouTube is offering more realistic images of themselves, the decline of television viewing will happen faster than we think.

What social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat have offered are images of black women living content lives, having healthy relationships, chasing degrees, writing books, buying houses and starting businesses. These new images are challenging the status quo.