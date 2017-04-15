Only 45% of Labour supporters back Jeremy Corbyn as the best prime minister for the country in a two-way choice with Theresa May, according to a new poll.

Among all voters, support for Corbyn entering Downing Street slumps to 14%, with May given the nod by 47% in a head-to-head contest, an Opinium survey for The Observer finds.

More than a quarter of those questioned, 28%, said they wanted neither leader in Number 10.

In another blow to Corbyn, the poll puts the Tories ahead on all key issues, apart from the NHS.