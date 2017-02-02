In 1998, the children’s programme held a competition for viewers to send in ideas for things they would like to include.

Builders at the O2 arena have accidentally dug up a time capsule buried by Blue Peter presenters - 33 years early.

Winning items included an asthma inhaler, a Roald Dahl book, a France 1998 World Cup football and photographs of Princess Diana.

Also included were:

Toy Car

A Grandad’s letter about how life has changed during his life-time

A video of a child’s walk to school

Asthma inhaler

Various stamps

Set of British coins

Cubs scarf and toggle

Roller blade wheels

Insulin pen

Picture of a dove of peace

Photographs of Oblivion ride in Alton Towers

Spice Girls CD

Set of Tellytubby dolls

Various Blue Peter items were also put into the capsule, including the much-coveted Blue Peter badge.

It wasn’t set to be opened until 2050.

The BBC confirmed the capsule would be reburied as soon as possible.

Former presenter Katy Hill seemed amused by the error: