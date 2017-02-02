Builders at the O2 arena have accidentally dug up a time capsule buried by Blue Peter presenters - 33 years early.
In 1998, the children’s programme held a competition for viewers to send in ideas for things they would like to include.
Winning items included an asthma inhaler, a Roald Dahl book, a France 1998 World Cup football and photographs of Princess Diana.
Also included were:
Toy Car
A Grandad’s letter about how life has changed during his life-time
A video of a child’s walk to school
Asthma inhaler
Various stamps
Set of British coins
Cubs scarf and toggle
Roller blade wheels
Insulin pen
Picture of a dove of peace
Photographs of Oblivion ride in Alton Towers
Spice Girls CD
Set of Tellytubby dolls
Various Blue Peter items were also put into the capsule, including the much-coveted Blue Peter badge.
It wasn’t set to be opened until 2050.
The BBC confirmed the capsule would be reburied as soon as possible.
Former presenter Katy Hill seemed amused by the error:
A BBC spokesperson said: “Although a little earlier than anticipated, we’re looking forward to sharing these memories with our viewers and making new ones as we return the capsule to the earth so that it can be reopened in 2050 as originally planned.”
CBBC’s Newsround quoted a spokesperson for the O2 as saying the capsule was “accidentally damaged during excavations. The capsule and its contents are safely stored in our office and we’ve let the team at Blue Peter know.
“We’re going to work with them to either repair or replace the capsule and bury it again for the future.”