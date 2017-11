From a pilot whale nursing her dead calf to albatross regurgitating plastic to their young, ′Blue Planet 2′s producers told HuffPost UK about the startling consequences humans are having on the planet’s oceans.

And it’s not only the estimated eight million tonnes of plastic we pump into the ocean each year that is wreaking havoc.

Watch the video above to find out how we’re impacting our oceans and why it’s not too late to stop.