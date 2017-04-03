Terrified shoppers in Bolton had to use chairs to defend themselves from a pack of rampaging “Pitbull-type dogs” in an incident that led to two of the animals being shot dead by police.

Officers were called to Queens Park, Chorley New Road, around 10.20am on Sunday following reports the dogs were “dangerously out of control”.

Emergency services also attended and treated a 60-year-old woman for a bite wound to the hand and a man for a bite wound to to leg.