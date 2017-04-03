Terrified shoppers in Bolton had to use chairs to defend themselves from a pack of rampaging “Pitbull-type dogs” in an incident that led to two of the animals being shot dead by police.
Officers were called to Queens Park, Chorley New Road, around 10.20am on Sunday following reports the dogs were “dangerously out of control”.
Emergency services also attended and treated a 60-year-old woman for a bite wound to the hand and a man for a bite wound to to leg.
Armed police “humanely destroyed” two of the dogs and two further dogs were seized. Officers are still believed to be searching for others dogs “believed to be part of the group”.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place and affray. He remains in police custody for questioning, police said.
Video of the incident shows a man walking a pack of five dogs who are not restrained in any way. Later a man in a fluorescent vest is seen defending himself with a metal chair and two dogs are seen lunging at a defenceless woman.
Superintendent Chris Allsop of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Highly trained officers responded quickly to the scene and took control to avoid the situation from escalating.
“The officers acted with our number one priority in mind; to protect people and prevent them from harm.
“I’d like to thank to the public for their patience and full cooperation as we remain at the scene and carry out our enquiries.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 869 of 02/04/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.