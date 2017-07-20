Boots Accused Of ‘Straight Up Misogyny’ After Refusing To Make Morning After Pill Cheaper

Progestogen-based emergency contraception can cost up to five times more in the UK than elsewhere in Europe.

Tesco now charges £13.50 for Levonelle, while Superdrug charges £13.49 for a generic version. Boots, on the other hand, charges £28.25 for Levonelle and £26.75 for its own generic version.

Superdrug and Tesco reduced the cost of the contraceptives after BPAS asked them to review their pricing and offer women a more affordable product.

But BPAS claim Boots declined to follow suit and sent them the following statement: “We would not want to be accused of incentivising inappropriate use, and provoking complaints, by significantly reducing the price of this product.”

Sophie Walker, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, said: “Women should be able to access emergency contraception without being ripped off.

“We know that emergency contraception can be difficult to access for free on the NHS, with appointments at GP surgeries or family planning clinics hard to obtain.

“Many women will need to buy these pills over the counter, and it is irresponsible and exploitative for retailers to charge over the odds for them.

“This lack of consistency in the provision of women’s contraception threatens to undermine our reproductive rights and Boots’ approach to this concern is indicative of a society that prioritises profit over women’s health and wellbeing.”