Boris Johnson has said he would like to tweet how Donald Trump does, but is not allowed.

The foreign secretary defended the US president this morning as someone whose approach to politics has “gripped the imagination of people around the world”.

“He has engaged people in politics in a way we haven’t seen for a long time with his tweets and all the rest of it,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“I do think that he raises people’s awareness of issues, he engages in a very direct way.

“I certainly wouldn’t be allowed to tweet like him, much as I would like to.”

Johnson then added: “My Foreign Office minder is looking extremely apprehensive here.”

Some of Trump’s recent tweets include attacking MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski as “bleeding badly from a face-lift” and posting a gif of him fake wrestling a man with a CNN logo instead of a head to the ground.