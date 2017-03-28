Boris Johnson Tells MPs Not To Call Donald Trump A Fascist

Boris Johnson has told MPs not to compare Donald Trump to a fascist, as he said people would be “pleasantly surprised” by the new US administration.

Speaking in the Commons today, Labour MP John Cryer asked Johnson: “Isn’t it a bitter tragedy that the US, which has been a beacon of democracy and tolerance for so long, has produced a president whose comments and sentiments echo those of the blackshirts 80 years ago?”

Johnson told said it was wrong to make Nazi accusations. “I believe such a analogies and such comparisons trivialise that epoch and trivialise the tragedies of the 1930s,” he said.

The foreign secretary has himself got into trouble in the recent past for making Nazi comparisons when talking about the European Union.

During the referendum campaign, Johnson said the EU was an attempt to dominate Europe just as Hitler and Napoleon had.

And in January, he compared French President Francois Hollande to a World War Two guard who wanted to administer “punishment beatings”.