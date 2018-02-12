Boris Johnson To Promise 'Liberal' Brexit In High-Profile Intervention

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Boris Johnson set to outline 'liberal' Brexit plan.

Boris Johnson will set out a vision for a “liberal” Brexit this week in the first of a series of high profile speeches designed to put “meat on the bones” of the government’s plan for leaving the EU. The foreign secretary’s parliamentary aide, Conor Burns, said Johnson would try and focus on “hope and optimism”. “If pessimism was a disease, Boris Johnson would be immune,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Westminster Hour. “He wants us now to leave the labels ‘Remain’ and ‘Leave’ behind and unite in the opportunities Brexit presents for Britain.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Theresa May and some of her ministers will deliver Brexit speeches in the coming weekes.

Burns added that Johnson’s aim in his speech on Wednesday, Valentines Day, would be to prove “you don’t have to have a Faragist view of the world to be a Brexit supporter”. But in a pop at pro-EU Tory MPs such as Anna Soubry, Burns said “you could offer to reverse the decision and it wouldn’t make them happy”. One government insider told HuffPost UK Johnson’s speech would “set pulses raising”. They added: “It’s trying to address why so many Remainers hearts are scarred by leaving.”

Carl Court via Getty Images Anna Soubry has warned Theresa May she does not have the votes for her Brexit plan.