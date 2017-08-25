Boris Johnson: Trump Got It Wrong On Charlottesville

Donald Trump “got it totally wrong” in his response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Boris Johnson has said.

The foreign secretary told the BBC it was a “great shame” the president “failed to make a clear and fast distinction between fascists and anti-fascists”.

But he said Trump’s planned state visit to the UK would still go ahead and was “more likely to be in 2018 than this year”, although he refused to reveal any further details.

It is the first time Johnson has openly condemned Trump for his response to the unrest in Virginia, which left an anti-fascism campaigner dead.

But Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson said he should call off the state visit to show he is not Trump’s “poodle”.

“It shouldn’t have taken this long for the Foreign Secretary to criticise Donald Trump for his abhorrent defence of white supremacists,” she added.