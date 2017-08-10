Three people have been injured after an envelope containing an “unidentified substance” was delivered to an address in Borough Market, police say.

The property on Stoney Street - which photos on social media suggest is a restaurant - was evacuated “as a precaution” after police, paramedics and the fire service were called just after 1.30pm.

Three people were treated for minor injuries following the delivery.

The incident is not being treated as a terror-related incident, police said.