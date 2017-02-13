Do Your Plants Always Die? This Smart Plant Pot Waters Itself For A Whole Month

Now, a Swedish tech company could provide the answer to all of our domestic agricultural problems.

One moment your plant family is thriving and you are confident in a bountiful harvest, the next minute you’re sweeping up dead leaves and wondering where it all went so wrong.

No matter what anyone says, every gardener knows it is not that hard to kill your plants, even if you do consider yourself green-fingered.

Botanium is a smart plant pot that automatically waters your herbs, fruits or vegetables, three times a day (every eight hours on the hour), so you’ll never need to worry again about being a bad plant parent again.

In fact, you are able to neglect your plant for as long as a month at a time, before you need to refill the water tank, because it reuses and recycles the water.

Plus, if you’re the sort of person who overwaters to compensate for absenteeism, it means you’re not in danger of drowning your seeds.

Not only that but the smart hydroponic pot doesn’t even need soil, stopping us from spilling soil all over the house.

It also means you don’t need to take into account things like letting the soil dry out before watering again (and not waiting too long so your plants wilt).

The genius idea has been on crowdfunding site, Kickstarter, trying to raise 1,000,000 SEK (about $100,000) before 17 February, so that it can go into production.

Sponsors have now raised 987,910 SEK and with four days to go to reach their final goal, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed that they make it

If so, 2017 could be the year we finally manage to keep a plant alive.