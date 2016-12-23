The moment a three-year-old boy was officially adopted after 832 days in foster care was caught on camera, and it has moved people to tears.

Michael Brown, from Arizona, US, was formally adopted by his “forever family ” on Tuesday 20 December, after being in their care since February 2015.

He held a chalkboard sign with the quote: “Some things are worth the wait”.

One of his adoptive sisters, Dezhianna Brown, shared the heartwarming, fist-pumping snap on Twitter , along with some family photos.

His other sister, Jordae, shared a Flipagram collage of photos chronicling the time they’d spend together over the past year.

Dezhianna said Michael had three foster families before he was adopted. When he came into her family’s care, she said he was shy and cried a lot.

“He’s a lot more outgoing now and you can now see the personality in him,” she told BuzzFeed News.