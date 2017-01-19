A mum was overwhelmed with emotion when a stranger selflessly left her a £1,000 cheque for her “beautiful” son.

Sara Heller, 26, and her partner Chris Eidam, 30, from Nebraska, US, had been feeling down after receiving negative comments on a photo of their three-month-old son Brody, who was born with a cleft palate.

That evening, Heller was out for dinner with her friends when she received a note delivered by the waiter. There was a £1,000 cheque wrapped up in a napkin with the words: “For the beautiful baby”.

“Tears fell from my eyes immediately and the happiness my heart felt is indescribable,” Heller told Today.