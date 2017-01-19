A mum was overwhelmed with emotion when a stranger selflessly left her a £1,000 cheque for her “beautiful” son.
Sara Heller, 26, and her partner Chris Eidam, 30, from Nebraska, US, had been feeling down after receiving negative comments on a photo of their three-month-old son Brody, who was born with a cleft palate.
That evening, Heller was out for dinner with her friends when she received a note delivered by the waiter. There was a £1,000 cheque wrapped up in a napkin with the words: “For the beautiful baby”.
“Tears fell from my eyes immediately and the happiness my heart felt is indescribable,” Heller told Today.
Heller explained that she had been sharing photos of Brody pre-op to educate people about cleft palete and to be an advocate for kids with cleft palates who don’t have a voice.
But she was upset when someone commented on a photo: “What’s wrong with his face?”.
Heller said she wasn’t prepared to have to defend her three-month-old son by responding to the negative comment. So instead she continued sharing photos of Brody, to show he was just like any other baby.
The money Heller received from the anonymous donation went towards medical bills for her son’s second operation.
She has been posting photos of how successful the operation was on Instagram.
“I could just die,” she wrote on the photo below. “Four days post lip repair and we’ve got ourselves a happy little boy again.”
”I hope that [Brody] continues to be our special perfect boy and that someday he can do something great for someone,” said Heller told WOWT News.