A mum has shared a photo of her five-year-old son’s drawing of her that highlighted the fact she was on her period.

Penny Rohleder, from New South Wales, Australia, shared the family portrait with mum blogger Constance Hall on Facebook on 25 July.

“I don’t know whether to be proud or embarrassed that my five-year-old son knows this,” she wrote.

“Julian drew a family portrait. I said: ‘What’s that red bit on me?’ and he replied, real casual: ‘That’s your period’.”