Boy Gives Us All A Lesson In Racial Prejudice And Friendship

We often wonder what the world looks like through the eyes of our children, and now one mum has the answer. Lydia Stith Rosebush, from the USA, had a heartwarming conversation with her son that spoke volumes about how exactly how he perceives his friends and classmates regardless of the colour of their skin.

The mother-of-three explained on the ‘Love What Matters’ Facebook page, that the conversation had started when she was asking son Jax about getting his haircut at the weekend. The boy, who has an older sister Emma, asked his mum to have his long hair shaved off so that he could look like his school friend Reddy. He believed that by having the same haircut as his friend, he would be able to trick his teacher into not being able to tell them apart.