A little boy set his sights high for his career when he applied for the position of NASA’s planetary protection officer.
Rather than ignore the application, NASA sent a brilliant reply to nine-year-old Jack, and a posted a copy on Twitter on Friday 4 August.
“My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job,” the boy wrote.
“I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job.”
The letter continued: “One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien, also I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see.
“I have also seen the show ‘Marvel Agents Of Shield’ and hope to see the movie ‘Men In Black’.
“I am great at video games and I am young, so can learn to think like an alien.”
The nine-year-old signed off as a “guardian of the galaxy”.
The director of the planetary science division at NASA, Dr James Green, replied to Jack explaining a bit more about the job.
“It’s about protecting earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars,” he wrote. “It’s also about protecting other planets and moons from our germs.”
Dr Green said he hoped Jack would study hard in school, adding at the end of the reply: “We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days.”
NASA also explained on their website that Jack also received a phone call from the planetary research director, Jonathan Rall, to congratulate him on his interest in the position.