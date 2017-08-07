A little boy set his sights high for his career when he applied for the position of NASA’s planetary protection officer.

Rather than ignore the application, NASA sent a brilliant reply to nine-year-old Jack, and a posted a copy on Twitter on Friday 4 August.

“My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job,” the boy wrote.

“I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job.”

