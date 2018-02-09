Boy Gets Stuck In Arcade Machine While Trying To Nab A Cuddly Toy

A boy who was desperate to get a cuddly toy from an arcade machine decided to bypass the element of chance by climbing in to get one, and then got stuck.

Mason was in an arcade in Titusville, Florida, when the incident took place. Exactly how he got into the machine is unknown, but luckily there was an off-duty firefighter in the area, who managed to free him.

“Often times we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring,” the local fire and emergency services wrote on Facebook on 7 February. “Well today was no exception.”