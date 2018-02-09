Boy Gets Stuck In Arcade Machine While Trying To Nab A Cuddly Toy

A boy who was desperate to get a cuddly toy from an arcade machine decided to bypass the element of chance by climbing in to get one, and then got stuck.
Mason was in an arcade in Titusville, Florida, when the incident took place. Exactly how he got into the machine is unknown, but luckily there was an off-duty firefighter in the area, who managed to free him.
“Often times we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring,” the local fire and emergency services wrote on Facebook on 7 February. “Well today was no exception.”
“This evening little Mason was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal,” the Facebook status continued. “He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy.
“Thankfully he was never in any distress as one of our own firefighters happened to be there off duty and assessed the situation.”
The firefighters were able to get Mason out with minimal damage to the game and said after the incident Maso happily went back to eating his dinner with his mum and friends.
Mason got to leave with his sought-after cuddly toy, too. Win, win.