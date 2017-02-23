All Sections
    23/02/2017 10:48 GMT

    Three-Year-Old Tells Man His Trousers Are Falling Down In True Toddler Fashion

    You've gotta love his honesty.

    The beauty of toddler talk is that they say what they’re thinking without caring about the consequences.

    This three-year-old did exactly that when he was in the queue at McDonald’s and noticed the man next to him had his pants on show.

    So, unaware it was most definitely done on purpose, the boy politely told him so.

    When your three year old tells a man at McDonalds that his pants are falling down

    We just wish we could have heard the guy’s reply.

    “It’s cute, he is concerned for him,” one Imgur user commented on the photo.

    Another wrote: “This is exactly what I’d wanna say to that dude if I was there, so kudos to that toddler. Nailed it.”

