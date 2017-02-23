The beauty of toddler talk is that they say what they’re thinking without caring about the consequences.
This three-year-old did exactly that when he was in the queue at McDonald’s and noticed the man next to him had his pants on show.
So, unaware it was most definitely done on purpose, the boy politely told him so.
We just wish we could have heard the guy’s reply.
“It’s cute, he is concerned for him,” one Imgur user commented on the photo.
Another wrote: “This is exactly what I’d wanna say to that dude if I was there, so kudos to that toddler. Nailed it.”
