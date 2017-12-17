PA Wire/PA Images

Bradley Lowery, the six-year-old whose brave fight against a rare form of cancer captured the nation’s heart, was posthumously honoured at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year event on Sunday night. Sunderland super-fan Bradley, who fought against neuroblastoma from 18 months old, and his family were given the Helen Rollason Award for “outstanding achievement in the face of adversity”. Bradley died in July in his parents’ arms at his home in Blackhall, County Durham.

Bradley Lowery has been named the winner of the Helen Rollason Award at #SPOTY 2017 https://t.co/hgl1bgW4ud pic.twitter.com/MKVi83ZGKW December 17, 2017

The award was accompanied by a moving film that documented how the youngster was always smiling. After his diagnosis in 2012, Bradley underwent two years of treatment, which resulted in his cancer going onto remission. The clip also charted his friendship with his footballing hero, England and then-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, who visited him in hospital throughout his treatment.

In March, Defoe and Bradley were given the honour of leading out England at Wembley ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania. The striker also joined friends and family at Bradley’s funeral, leaving pre-season training camp in Spain with his new club Bournemouth so he can attend the service in the north East. Many people watching were moved by Bradley’s story.

RIP Bradley Lowery. An extraordinarily inspiring young man. #spoty pic.twitter.com/qtkV72ajbF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 17, 2017

Will remember his smile forever pic.twitter.com/pRzfF40x8c — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) December 17, 2017

The most tearjerking footage of the night. Heart breaks for his parents and family. There's only one #BradleyLowery RIP little man 💙#SPOTY — Ann McGoldrick (@ann_mcgoldrick) December 17, 2017

Both Bradley’s parents were visibly emotional as they were applauded on to the stage, with mother Gemma saying: “Bradley was only here for six short years, but the nation took him into their hearts. “He raised so much awareness for childhood cancer. It was unbelievable and I’m so proud of him.”

This is what Bradley Lowery meant to everyone.#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/v1AC1prPdP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 17, 2017

After the film was broadcast, many suggested it was Defoe who should get the biggest prize of the night.

He’s my sports personality of the year! Easy! — Leon Pryce (@leonpryce6) December 17, 2017

If #SPOTY was actually about personality Jermaine Defoe should have been in the running, his support for #bradleylowery was unbelievable, more than just about his own agenda!#SPOTY2017 #sportspersonality — Captain Clint (@biggie1980) December 17, 2017

Still fail to see how @IAmJermainDefoe can't be nominated for #SPOTY Some stuff is bigger than sport. If being an unbelievable human being isn't enough to be considered then change the name of the award. #bradleylowery @BBCSport — Matt Cooper (@mattcooper85) December 17, 2017