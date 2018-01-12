BRCA Gene Mutation Does Not Affect Breast Cancer Survival Rates For Younger Women

Women under the age of 40 with breast cancer have the same chances of survival whether or not they’ve been diagnosed with a BRCA gene mutation, new research suggests.

Having a faulty BRCA gene - either BRCA1 or BRCA2 - is known to increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer.

Women with the gene faults are advised to have regular screening for breast cancer and some, such as Angelina Jolie, choose to have preventative surgery, such as a double mastectomy, to limit their chances of breast cancer diagnosis.

But the study by the University of Southampton, of women between the ages of 18 and 40 years, found after treatment, there was no significant difference is survival rate between women who have a faulty gene and women who do not.

However, the researchers noted the results might not translate to older women with a BRCA mutation, as they were not involved in the study and more research would be needed in this area.

This is of particular note as the majority of breast cancer cases (81%) occur in women over the age of 50.