‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancer Brendan Cole has revealed he cheated death during a freak accident at his home in Mallorca.

The 41-year-old was cutting down a tree with a chainsaw in his garden on the Spanish island when he fell 40ft off ladder.

The Kiwi star ended up with a badly injured leg in the accident, but he admits it could have been a lot worse.

Mallorca life. No filter required😌#pruning #jungle #mallorca #sunshine #stihl A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:53am PST

He told The Sun: “I hit the floor with a thud and I checked I was still alive.

Brendan also spoke for the first time about losing out to Shirley Ballas to become Len Goodman’s replacement as head judge on ‘Strictly’, after he and fellow dancer Anton Du Beke screentested for the job.

Arlene, who previously sat alongside Len Goodman and co on the show, had made no secret of the fact she wanted to return, but that hasn’t stopped her from giving Shirley her seal of approval.

Arlene told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on ‘Good Morning Britain’: “It’s a woman, She is fierce, she is tough, she is hard and she’s sharp.

“She knows how to move the body and tell others how to move the body.”

However, when the hosts tried to pry some juicy stories out of Arlene, she diplomatically dodged the question.

“Well yeah there are stories,” she said. “I’m really, really fond of her son Mark who I’ve done some work with, he’s fabulous.”