A mum is trying to normalise breastfeeding and all the issues that come with it by sharing a photo of her chest with “uneven milk jugs”.

Zoe Hendrix, 27, who rose to fame on Australian reality show ‘Married At First Sight’, gave birth to her first child, Harper-Rose, in November 2016.

“Milk jugs gone uneven,” she captioned the photo of her chest on Thursday 20 July.

“One of the many joys of breastfeeding. I wondered why I got a few stares at the pool that day. Awkward.”