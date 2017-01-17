Brexit Briefing Special: Hard But Not Fast

For someone who vowed not to give a running commentary on Brexit, Theresa May sure dropped a lot of hints today.

And by dropping hints, I mean she dropped huge truth bombs right into the middle of all the ‘oh but what’s the plan?’ speculation Westminster has been covered in like all that snow we were promised but never got.

The PM basically told us what she wants from Brexit, and you can read the full report here, or, if you prefer, her whole speech here.

The stand-out line which made people either clutch their pearls or wave their flags – depending on which side of the argument they were on – was that the UK will be leaving the Single Market.

No ifs, no buts, as her predecessor once remarked.

I’m still baffled as to why people are acting surprised by this. May has always made it clear she prioritised immigration controls above all things, and EU leaders consistently maintained you can’t be in the Single Market and not accept the free movement of people.

The next big announcement was around the customs union, with May saying the UK would not continue to be a member as it currently operates. Again, this shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. If the UK remained in the customs union completely then we wouldn’t be able to sign our own trade deals, meaning Liam Fox was completely wasting his time flying round the world and shaking people’s hands. And that would be a real tragedy.

However, she did suggest a bit of a hokey-cokey arrangement, where the UK could be half in and half out of the customs union, with some sectors abiding by the rules where others are free not to. It is here that the true negotiation will take place.