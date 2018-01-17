Brexit Deal May Be 'Undone' By Younger Generation, Says Justine Greening

Theresa May has been warned by Justine Greening that her Brexit deal could be “undone” by the younger generation.

The former education secretary, who dramatically quit the cabinet last week after refusing to be moved to another job, made her first post-reshuffle intervention in the Commons on Wednesday as MPs debated the EU Withdrawal Bill.

“I represent a very young constituency here in London,” the Putney MP said. “And the bottom line is that looking ahead, if Brexit doesn’t work for young people in our country, in the end, it will not be sustainable.

“When they take their place here they will seek to improve or undo what we have done and make it work for them.”

Greening, who campaigned for ‘Remain’ in the referendum, added: “We have a duty in this House to look ahead and ensure whatever we get is sustainable and works for them.”

Since she resigned from the government, Greening has been spotted sitting in the so-called naughty corner of the Commons chamber alongside other pro-EU Tories including Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan.

Earlier today, Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said he would be “happy to facilitate” the re-entry of the UK into the EU if it changed its mind.

“Our hand remains outstretched. The UK people, the UK government, may wish to find a different way out. We’re very much willing to deal with them. We are not throwing the British out. We would like the British to stay. And if they so wish, they should be allowed to do so,” he told the European Parliament.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said he was open to the UK having a “change of heart” about Brexit.

“If the UK government sticks to its decision to leave, Brexit will become a reality – with all its negative consequences - in March next year. Unless there is a change of heart among our British friends,” he said.

The interventions came after Nigel Farage last week said he could support a second referendum.

The former Ukip leader said another vote might be needed in order to secure the Brexit.

However speaking in the European Parliament today, Farage changed his mind again. “I don’t want a second referendum on Brexit, absolutely not,” he said.