Parliament will sit for two years instead of the usual one to give MPs enough time to fully consider the laws required to bring about Brexit on time.

Downing Street said it will double the current parliamentary session in order to pass legislation critical for the UK’s exit from the European Union, set to take place on March 29 2019.

The rare move will allow both Houses of Parliament more time to probe the Great Repeal Bill, as well as new legislation needed to replace existing EU laws.

What is a parliamentary session?