Analysis: Government's Brexit Vote U-Turn Changes Nothing

Just three weeks ago David Davis prompted a wave of gasps from anti-Brexit MPs when he stated what was surely blindingly obvious: if the talks with the EU go to the wire, Parliament will not get a vote until after the deal has been signed.

In the Commons this afternoon, he effectively repeated the same message.

It was dressed up as the Government listening to MPs concerns over scrutiny ahead of the debate beginning on the EU Withdrawal Bill. At first, it seemed to be handing more power to Parliament, as enshrining the Brexit deal in primary legislation means MPs will be able to table amendments.

But scratch ever so gently, as MPs such as Dominic Grieve did, and it is clear that what has been announced is not a game changer in the Brexit process.

There is no change on when the vote will take place. It could still be after the deal has been signed if talks go right up to March 29 2019.

Even if the deal is done in plenty of time ahead of the deadline, what could MPs do? David Davis confirmed today that, as the deal will be put forward in primary legislation, amendments can be added. But how can you amend a deal that’s effectively already been agreed? Will Davis go back to the EU waving an amendment which undoes two-years of negotiations? Brussels are hardly likely to start rebooking meeting rooms to get talks going again.