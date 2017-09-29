Brexit voters are more likely to admit to holding racist views than Remain voters, new research shows.

More than a third - 34 percent - who voted Leave said they were “very” or “a little” racially prejudiced while just 18 percent of Remain voters said the same, according to a report by equality think tank Runnymede Trust and the National Centre for Social Research.

The centre’s survey has asked the same question annually since 1983, but the number professing racial prejudice has never fallen below a quarter.

The Runnymede Trust said it was “deeply concerning” that 26 percent of Britons still identified as racist.