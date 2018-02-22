New Tory Rebellion Threat As Marathon Brexit War Cabinet Meeting Ends

Pro-remain Tories were threatening a fresh Commons rebellion as Theresa May ended a marathon meeting of her Brexit war cabinet on Thursday night.

The eight-hour meeting at Chequers was called to agree solid positions on EU withdrawal ahead of a fresh round of talks with the bloc, but it was unclear if there was a major breakthrough.

Squabbling ministers could be the least of the Prime Minister’s woes, however, as it was discovered Conservative backbenchers were plotting to challenge May in Parliament over keeping a customs union with the EU.

Remainer rebel Anna Soubry revealed on Twitter she had cross-party support for a new amendment to the Government’s trade bill which would mandate the UK to form a customs union with Brussels after Brexit.

May will be forced to take the threat seriously as Labour looked set to switch position.

Just hours before Soubry went public, Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry said her party supported a customs union that would look “pretty much like” the current one after withdrawal.

Soubry said she had widespread support for her move, tweeting: “It would be in the national interest if the Government & official Opposition also backed it.”