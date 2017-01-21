He said: “I felt that was it. Because of the way I fell back. The way I fell backward on the back of my head. I was just paralysed. I thought that was it.

Adunbi told ITV news he was “humiliated” by the incident in which he thought he would lose his life.

A video of the incident appears to show Adunbi refusing to give police his name, before having a brief tussle with a male and female police officer. He is then tasered.

Judah Adunbi was hit in the face when officers mistook him for a wanted man in Easton, Bristol.

An investigation has been launched after a community race relations champion was tasered by police on Saturday.

Tasered race-relations adviser says he was assaulted an injured by officers when they mistook him for someone else 7 years ago #JudahAdunbi pic.twitter.com/GzLxB4cIIj

“I thought they were taking my life.”

Chief Superintendent Jon Reilly, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “After reviewing what happened, we voluntarily referred a complaint about this incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

“Although we don’t have to refer an incident in which a Taser has been discharged to the IPCC, we want to be as open and transparent as possible.

“I’ve met with Mr Adunbi and we had a constructive conversation.

“We’re aware of concerns within the local community and we take these concerns very seriously. We would like to answer their questions, but we need to be mindful that an investigation is ongoing which makes that difficult.

“However, I would like to reassure them that the incident was captured on the officers’ body worn video cameras.”

Adunbi is a former member of the Independent Advisory Group to Avon and Somerset Police.

The groups advise on policing issues that may cause concern to local people and communities.