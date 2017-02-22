All Sections
    22/02/2017 19:27 GMT | Updated 22/02/2017 20:36 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017: How The Celebs Got Red Carpet Ready, From Katy Perry To Holly Willoughby

    Katy Perry and Imelda May reflected on the power of a woman.

    Katy Perry and Holly Willoughby were among the celebs sharing candid snaps of their red carpet prep before the 2017 Brit Awards red carpet on Wednesday 22 February.

    Perry’s stylist Jamie Mizrahi took a moment to revel in the power of a woman. 

    Power WOMAN #KatyPerry @off____white🖤

    A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) on

    Imelda May also had a similar moment.

    Emeli Sandé shared a shot from her makeup artist’s chair.

    Amber Le Bon and Zara Martin got a bit peckish on the way to the ceremony.

    While Holly Willoughby was read carpet ready earlier than her husband Dan Baldwin who used the traffic jams to catch up on some shut eye.

    Some of us are more Brits ready than others!!!! #wakeupdan 🙈😂😴

    A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

    Rita Ora spent some quality time with her pup Cher the Bear.

    I love her 😍 @itscherthebear

    A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

    And Clara Amfo shared her style inspo.

    Tonight's inspo 💃🏾✨

    A post shared by Clara Amfo 💛 (@claraamfo) on

    For all the winners from this year’s Brits click here.

    Brit Awards Red Carpet 2017
