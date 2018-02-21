All Sections
    Brit Awards 2018 Looks We Love: Dua Lipa In The Pink

    More is always more.

    21/02/2018 17:52 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    We love...

    Dua Lipa in acres of pink frills, posing up a storm on the Brit Awards red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 21 February.

    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
    Joe Maher via Getty Images
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

    Why It Works:

    Red carpet looks should be all about opulence. How often do you get an opportunity to dress up a pink cloud? And if you ever do get the opportunity you should embrace it wholeheartedly as Lipa has.

    Also Seen On:

    Pink dominated the Brits red carpet with many celebs opting for pink takes on the latest trends. Host Maya Jama went for a shimmering pink dress coat custom made by Henry Holland.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Talia Storm glistened in pink and red sequins.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images

    Stefflon Don went for a Bardot neckline.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    As did Gemma Atkinson.

    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

