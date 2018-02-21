We love...
Dua Lipa in acres of pink frills, posing up a storm on the Brit Awards red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 21 February.
Why It Works:
Red carpet looks should be all about opulence. How often do you get an opportunity to dress up a pink cloud? And if you ever do get the opportunity you should embrace it wholeheartedly as Lipa has.
Also Seen On:
Pink dominated the Brits red carpet with many celebs opting for pink takes on the latest trends. Host Maya Jama went for a shimmering pink dress coat custom made by Henry Holland.
Talia Storm glistened in pink and red sequins.
Stefflon Don went for a Bardot neckline.
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW STYLE
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more
As did Gemma Atkinson.