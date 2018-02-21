Dua Lipa in acres of pink frills, posing up a storm on the Brit Awards red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 21 February.

Why It Works:

Red carpet looks should be all about opulence. How often do you get an opportunity to dress up a pink cloud? And if you ever do get the opportunity you should embrace it wholeheartedly as Lipa has.

Also Seen On:

Pink dominated the Brits red carpet with many celebs opting for pink takes on the latest trends. Host Maya Jama went for a shimmering pink dress coat custom made by Henry Holland.