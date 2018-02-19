All Sections
    • STYLE

    Looks We Love: Sequins On Rita Ora At the Vogue x Tiffany & Co Party

    Make daywear fun with the addition of sequins.

    19/02/2018 14:53 GMT | Updated 49 minutes ago

    We Love...

    Sequins on Rita Ora, who rocked a glittering multi-coloured dress at the Vogue x Tiffany & Co. bash celebrating fashion and film on Sunday 18 February. 

    Ora was so ‘hot right now’ in her Rene Caovilla sequinned number, as the trend could also be spotted on the Preen and Ashish catwalks this London Fashion Week

    Mark R. Milan via Getty Images

    Why It Works...

    Sequins add a sense of glamour and playfulness to any look and are flattering on all shapes and skin tones. So it’s not surprising that fashion week favourites Ashish and Preen opted for this opulent trend to showcase in their autumn/winter collections. 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    The sequins at Ashish elevated the house's signature glam aesthetic this London Fashion Week.
    PA Archive/PA Images
    Preen by Thornton Bregazzi gave good sparkle as their collection was imbued with sequins in subtle layers.

    Also Spotted On:

    Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine, who knows how to rock an edgier look as day wear. Medine’s take on the trend makes it more wearable, inspiring anyone who wants to pair sequins with casual attire. 

    Christian Vierig via Getty Images

    Follow Their Lead:

    You don’t need a special occasion to rock a sequin or five. It’s a new age of fearless fun in fashion, so take inspiration from the catwalks and be bold enough to sneak sequins into your every day life. 

    Pair glam with casual with this cute pair of embellished Topshop jeans, £65. You could add these adorable sequinned espadrilles, £16, for full effect. If you want a slightly smarter look, however, why not try this Motel cami mini dress in disc sequins, £50,, or this fabulous fit and flare skirt, £35 from Simply Be.

