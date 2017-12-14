Britain First’s Jayda Fransen And Paul Golding Arrested In Belfast

The deputy leader of the far-right Britain First group has been re-arrested in Belfast. It came minutes after Jayda Fransen, 31, appeared in court in the city accused of behaviour intended or likely to stir up hatred. Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also detained the leader of the group, Paul Golding, who was there supporting his colleague.

Charles McQuillan via Getty Images Jayda Fransen arriving at Belfast Laganside Courts on Thursday morning

Golding, 35, was detained by detectives investigating their speeches at the same Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally in August. Fransen, from Anerley in south-east London, has been charged with using words which were threatening, abusive or insulting during her speech in Belfast in the summer. Outside court afterwards the 31-year-old said it was a “nonsense charge”. “I criticise Islam and now they want to send me to prison for two years.”

PA Wire/PA Images Paul Golding (left) and Jayda Fransen (right) arriving at court on Thursday morning