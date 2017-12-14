Britain First’s Jayda Fransen And Paul Golding Arrested In Belfast

The deputy leader of the far-right Britain First group has been re-arrested in Belfast.
It came minutes after Jayda Fransen, 31, appeared in court in the city accused of behaviour intended or likely to stir up hatred.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also detained the leader of the group, Paul Golding, who was there supporting his colleague.
Golding, 35, was detained by detectives investigating their speeches at the same Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally in August.
Fransen, from Anerley in south-east London, has been charged with using words which were threatening, abusive or insulting during her speech in Belfast in the summer.
Outside court afterwards the 31-year-old said it was a “nonsense charge”.
“I criticise Islam and now they want to send me to prison for two years.”
Fransen was arrested by PSNI detectives in London last month. Her case was adjourned until later on Thursday to hear a bail application.
Around a dozen people in the public gallery watched her appearance.
A detective constable told the court she could connect the accused to the charges.
The court also heard from a lawyer: “The bulk of the evidence is presumably by way of video footage. There do seem to be transcripts of this speech which the Crown will say constitutes the offences.”
The officer said she was seeking conditions on the accused’s bail because of a planned rally on December 10 which was postponed.
“We were concerned that there would be further offences” she added.
She said the rally had been suspended but added that police wanted to prevent her participation in a public rally.
Fransen’s lawyer said: “This lady is as entitled to free expression within the law as anyone else. If there is an offence she will be arrested like everyone else.”
He said she had stood for election and was a politician.
“The idea that she be prevented from speaking in my respectful submission is completely disproportionate.”
The officer said police were seeking a further condition regarding the defendant’s use of social media and the likelihood of reoffending.