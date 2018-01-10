Brexiteer Delegation To Warn Michel Barnier UK And EU Will 'Suffer' From 'No Deal'

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Theresa May should have created a minister for ‘no deal’ in the cabinet to send a message to the EU not to “underestimate” Britain, a prominent MEP has said ahead of a Brexiteer meeting with Michel Barnier. Steven Woolfe, the independent MEP, said it was “naive” to think the EU was not fully preparing for a no deal outcome. But he told HuffPost UK the failure to strike a free trade agreement would cause both the UK and the EU to “suffer”. Woolfe, a former leading Ukip figure, is part of a delegation of Brexiteeers, including former CBI boss Lord Digby Jones, Labour Leave chairman John Mills and former British Chamber of Commerce chief John Longworth who will meet with Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, on Wednesday afternoon in Brussels. It comes as Chancellor Philip Hammond and Brexit Secretary David Davis are launching a charm offensive targeted at German business leaders in an attempt to build support for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU which would be the “most ambitious in the world”. Hammond is due to address an economic summit in Berlin on Wednesday while Davis will meet chief executives in Munich.

Bloomberg via Getty Images MEP Steven Woolfe is part of a delegation of Brexiteers meeting Michel Barnier today.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage met with Barnier on Monday. Pro-Remain UK politicians who are not part of the British government have also held meetings including Nick Clegg, Ken Clarke and Lord Adonis. Woolfe told HuffPost UK the purpose of their meeting was to make sure Barnier had not been “sold the pup of an idea” by any other UK politicians that Brexit would be “reversed”. “There is a strong support politically, economically and in business just to get this done as quickly as possible,” he said. But he said the delegation would be seeking to show Brexiteers had a “positive vision” of a future trading relationship between the UK and EU and that a ‘no deal’ outcome was not what they wanted. “The EU and ourselves should actually try to avoid a zero-sum game a ‘no deal’ could achieve,” he said. “Not that both parties couldn’t do well well out of it, or survive, or trade. But it’s far better for us to actually act as friends, hold our hands out in conciliation going forward and make sure that we have a trade deal that includes goods and services and ensures all the countries of Europe and the UK move forward positively in a world which, in our view, has done reasonably well in some parts after the financial crisis, but you never know what’s coming round the corner.” He added: “If we try to fight ourselves by not having a positive trade deal then the negative economics come round and all the countries could suffer in the future.”

PA Wire/PA Images