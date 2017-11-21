British Planes Might Not Be Able To Fly If No Brexit Deal Is Secured, Warns Industry

Aerospace industry cannot guarantee planes will be able to take off after 29 March 2019 if there is a no-deal, hard Brexit. pic.twitter.com/lMmrETkWHa

British planes may not be able to take off if the UK leaves the EU with no deal, the aerospace industry has warned.

Paul Everitt, the chairman of the ADS Group, said airlines were facing the “chaotic” situation of not being able to fly immediately after 29 March 2019 as components made in Britain may not be certified as safe.

“In those circumstances [of no deal] our regulatory regime is effectively non-functioning,” he told the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee on Tuesday.