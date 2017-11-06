Briton Kidnapped In Nigeria Last Month Killed As Three Others Released

A Briton kidnapped in Nigeria last month has been killed with three others released after negotiations, Britain’s Foreign Office said on Monday.

The four Britons were taken hostage three weeks ago and although the British High Commission, with help from the Nigerian authorities secured the release of three of them, Ian Squire was killed, the Foreign Office (FCO) said in a statement.

It said it was unable to give further details because of an ongoing investigation by the Nigerian authorities.

“We are supporting the families of four British people who were abducted on October 13 in Nigeria, one of whom was tragically killed,” the statement said.