Brits Are Not Coping Well With This Heatwave

Whether it’s hot, cold or somewhere in between, us Brits love to complain about the weather.
And with temperatures reaching 32°C in some parts of the UK this weekend, the #hottestdayoftheyear gave us plenty to discuss.
Some couldn’t cope with the heat.
Others spent the entire weekend by a fan.
Some reported dramatic cases of melting.
Any many found it impossible to sleep.
Essentially, we all love a good moan. The hot weather is set to continue this week, so prepare to get your grump on.
