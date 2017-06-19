All Sections
    19/06/2017 09:33 BST

    Brits Are Not Coping Well With This Heatwave

    Brb, just buying 10 fans.

    Whether it’s hot, cold or somewhere in between, us Brits love to complain about the weather. 

    And with temperatures reaching 32°C in some parts of the UK this weekend, the #hottestdayoftheyear gave us plenty to discuss.

    Some couldn’t cope with the heat.

     

    Others spent the entire weekend by a fan.


    Some reported dramatic cases of melting.

    Any many found it impossible to sleep.

    Essentially, we all love a good moan. The hot weather is set to continue this week, so prepare to get your grump on.

