The veteran star will be well-known to many of today’s TV fans thanks to his work on shows including ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but his career actually started decades earlier, when he made his small screen debut in 1939.

He then tirelessly continued to tour the country, until he was given his big break hosting ‘Sunday Night At The London Palladium’ almost 20 years later.

Then, in the decades that followed he led the way on a number of gameshows, and was a TV staple by the ’70s, thanks to star turns as the host of everything from ‘The Generation Game’ and ‘Play Your Cards Right’ to ‘You Bet!’ and ‘Bruce’s Big Night’, and it’s fair to say he’ll go down in history as one of British television’s best-loved stars.

So following the tragic news of his death at the age of 89, we’re taking a look back at his life in pictures…

Bruce Forsyth's Life in Pictures