Sir Bruce Forsyth is doing much better after his recent health scare, his close friend Jimmy Tarbuck has revealed.
Earlier this month, fans of the veteran entertainer grew concerned when he spent five nights in intensive care, after he was rushed to hospital with a serious chest infection.
Jimmy has now offered an update about Sir Bruce’s health, insisting that he’s “back on his feet and laughing”.
Speaking about a recent visit, he told The Mirror: “It was just good to see him.
“[His wife] Wilnelia made some sandwiches and a nice pot of tea and we just reminisced and laughed. He’s getting there.”
After he left intensive care, Brucie’s eldest daughter assured fans that he was on the mend, revealing: “I’ve been to see him and he’s doing great.
“He is getting over a chest infection so it’s a bit difficult, but he’s doing good.”
The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host hasn’t been seen in public for over a year after suffering a fall in October 2015.
Following his accident, it was discovered that he’d had two life-threatening aneurysms, which he underwent surgery for.
Last year, Wilnelia opened up about his recovery, revealing that she was hopeful he would return to the stage.
Asked if he would return to work, she said: “Yes, let’s hope so. I don’t expect him to go tap dancing but yes, he loves show business and I’m sure with a little bit of luck he should be back.”
She added: “Because he’s 88, usually a man of his age, they are already retired, but he’s been active only until just recently.”