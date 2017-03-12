Bruce Forsyth’s Daughter Reveals Star Is ‘Doing Great’ Following Hospital Stay

Bruce Forsyth is on the mend after spending five days in intensive care, his daughter has revealed.
The showbiz legend was rushed to St Peter’s Hospital in Surrey last week with a serious chest infection, just days after his 89th birthday.
He has since returned home, where he is being nursed by his wife Wilnelia.
According to his second eldest daughter, Julie, the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host is on the road to recovery.
Julie told The Sunday People: “I have been to see him and he’s doing great.
“He is getting over a chest infection so it’s a bit difficult, but he’s doing good.”
She added that all six of Bruce’s children had been at his bedside in hospital.
“We were all up there,” she said. “All the girls rallied round, and his son.”
Hospital manager Ian Wilson also told how Sir Bruce was grateful to the NHS staff who saved his life.
Mr Wilson said: “Sir Bruce would like to thank everyone for their good wishes.
“He and his family would also like to say a special thank you to all the NHS doctors, nurses and staff at St Peter’s Hospital for their kindness and care.”
The veteran entertainer hasn’t been seen in public for over a year after suffering a fall in October 2015.
Following his accident, it was discovered that Sir Bruce had two life threatening aneurysms, which he underwent surgery for.
Last year, Wilnelia opened up about his recovery, revealing that she was hopeful he would return to the stage.
Asked if he would return to work, she said: “Yes, let’s hope so. I don’t expect him to go tap dancing but yes, he loves show business and I’m sure with a little bit of luck he should be back.”
She added: “Because he’s 88, usually a man of his age, they are already retired, but he’s been active only until just recently.”