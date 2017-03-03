Sir Bruce Forsyth spent five nights in an intensive care unit after becoming unwell last weekend, his manager has confirmed.
The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host was rushed to hospital with a severe chest infection on Sunday (26 Feb) and remained in intensive care until last night.
The 89-year old star is expected to move to a private room today ahead of him returning home with his wife, Lady Wilnelia.
A family friend told the Daily Mail: “Bruce came down with an infection last weekend, and it rapidly escalated into something very, very serious.
“He was rushed to St Peter’s and put straight into ICU because of his age, and the nature of his illness. He was in a lot of pain, but has been very stoical throughout.
“Wilnelia was by his bedside virtually the entire time, and has been amazing.
“Now Bruce just wants to get home, and slowly build his strength back up again. He remains in great spirits.”
The showbiz legend hasn’t been seen in public for over a year after suffering a fall in October 2015.
Following his fall, it was discovered that Sir Bruce had two life threatening aneurysms, which he underwent surgery for.
Last year, Wilnelia opened up about his recovery, revealing that she was hopeful he would return to the stage.
Asked if he would return to work, she said: “Yes, let’s hope so. I don’t expect him to go tap dancing but yes, he loves show business and I’m sure with a little bit of luck he should be back.”
She added: “Because he’s 88, usually a man of his age, they are already retired, but he’s been active only until just recently.”
His manager has also denied reports that the veteran entertainer had retired from showbiz.
Ian Wilson said: “As is widely known, Sir Bruce is recuperating from various health issues.
“His sole focus at the moment is to continue getting better and he has made no formal or informal decision about retiring from show business.”
We wish him a speedy recovery.