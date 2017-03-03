Sir Bruce Forsyth spent five nights in an intensive care unit after becoming unwell last weekend, his manager has confirmed. The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host was rushed to hospital with a severe chest infection on Sunday (26 Feb) and remained in intensive care until last night.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images Sir Bruce Forsyth

David M. Benett via Getty Images Sir Bruce Forsyth with his wife Lady Wilnelia.

Last year, Wilnelia opened up about his recovery, revealing that she was hopeful he would return to the stage. Asked if he would return to work, she said: “Yes, let’s hope so. I don’t expect him to go tap dancing but yes, he loves show business and I’m sure with a little bit of luck he should be back.” She added: “Because he’s 88, usually a man of his age, they are already retired, but he’s been active only until just recently.” His manager has also denied reports that the veteran entertainer had retired from showbiz. Ian Wilson said: “As is widely known, Sir Bruce is recuperating from various health issues. “His sole focus at the moment is to continue getting better and he has made no formal or informal decision about retiring from show business.” We wish him a speedy recovery.