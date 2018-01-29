Brussels Insists UK Abides By EU Laws During Two-Year 'Transition' To Brexit

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has insisted Britain will not be able to pick and choose aspects of the single market during a transition period.

Michel Barnier stressed EU law would have to continue to apply in the UK during the transition, including any changes that were agreed during that period, as Britain would continue to enjoy the full economic benefits of EU membership.

Speaking in Brussels after EU foreign ministers formally adopted the guidelines for negotiations on a transition agreement lasting from March 2019 to the end of December 2020, he said: “During that period the decisions will apply and the UK must acknowledge and accept these rules of the game from the outset.”

Barnier insisted that Britain could not have a la carte access to the single market.

“During transition the UK will continue to take part in the single market, to take part in the customs union,” he said.

“It will continue to have all the economic benefits therefore it must also apply all the EU rules. The single market cannot be a la carte.”

The EU negotiator gave a cool reception to Brexit Secretary David Davis’s suggestion the deadline for transition talks to conclude could slip back from October to the end of the year.

Davis told the European Union select committee: “We are also seeking the future relationship and withdrawal agreement in parallel.

“That may push it a little later because we will not want to sign a withdrawal agreement until we have got the substance of the future relationship ironed out as well.

“So, the last quarter of the year is about where we are aiming at.”