The world’s media gathered at Buckingham Palace on Thursday as whispers of a ‘top secret emergency meeting’ sparked a flurry of speculation.

Social media users were whipped into a frenzy as rumours of the Queen or Prince Philip’s possible death spread like wildfire.

But, just after 10am, the Palace announced that the news was simply that the Duke of Edinburgh, aged 95, would no longer carry out public duties.

There had been several theories, some hilarious reactions and even some far-fetched explanations that we kind of wish were true.

But as it turned out, the announcement wasn’t as dramatic as some people had expected.

In fact, some said the whole thing was a bit of an anticlimax.